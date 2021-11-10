NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a burglary/theft incident on the Boardwalk.

According to the Ocean City Police Department's Facebook page, anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Lancaster, at dlancaster@ocnj.us, and/or 609-525-9128.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

