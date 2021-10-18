user38254-1634575240-media1.jpg

Dale McElfresh, 70, was reported missing by the Lower Township Police Department Oct. 18.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man last seen Oct. 17. 

According to a police department release, Dale McElfresh, 70, was last seen walking on Breakwater Road, in the area of Shunpike Road, around 1 p.m. He is described as a white man, who police say was last seen wearing navy pants, shirt, and a shoe description is unknown, as of Oct. 18. 

Those with information about McElfresh's whereabouts are asked to contact the Lower Township Police Department Detective Division, at 609-886-2711. 

