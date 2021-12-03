NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May Police Department seeks the public's help to identify a suspect they say they want to question regarding a burglary on the Washington Street Mall.

The alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 27. The department said the suspect appeared to be male with a mustache.  

Surveillance footage reveals he was wearing a plaid hoodie with a gray hood, a black hat, dark pants with a stripe down the side, and black and white Nike Jordan sneakers.  

Surveillance time stamps mark him outside the business around 1:10 a.m. and then inside around 5:45 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with in contact Detective Kelley Shustack at 609-884-9500 with any information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments