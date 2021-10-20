NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to identify two suspects who they say stole two bicycles Oct. 8. 

According to a Cape May Police Department release, the suspects sole the bicycles from a bike rack on Lyle Lane by Decatur Street. Police say the suspects rode the bikes away from the area towards Jackson Street out of camera range.  

Those with information are asked to contact the Cape May Police Department Detective Division. 

