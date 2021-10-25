Whether you’re voting by mail, voting early, or casting your ballot Nov. 2, I am asking those who want to build a better Middle Township to vote Column 2 to reelect Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy to Township Committee.
I’ve been proud to serve with Ike during some of the most challenging times our community has ever faced. What I’ve learned from Ike (and so many other that do the good work) is that there is no challenge we cannot overcome when we work together.
Ike is a fourth-generation carpenter from Green Creek. Ike has managed his own small business and now works as a supervising foreman in the Carpenter’s Union. Ike knows about hard work, and he is here to do that work.
In local government, our job is to deliver quality services every day at the lowest cost possible to our taxpayers. Ike didn't run for office or get elected to preach about divisive political issues. He is involved because he wants to make our hometown a better place to live for his family and all Middle Township families.
When we knock on doors, voters want to talk about keeping taxes low, public safety, better roads, and more recreational opportunities. Together, with Ike Gandy and Committeeman Jim Norris, we promise to stay focused on that good work.
Ike cares about what matters here, at our kitchen tables, in our workplaces, and in our schools. He cares about the future of our kids, the safety of our families, and the security of our seniors.
Just like you, Ike cares about what matters, and what matters is that we have kept tax increases to a bare minimum. Under seven years of Republican control in the past decade, the levy has only been increased one time.
What matters is that a well-run town will attract and retain well-run businesses. In 2021, despite the economic headwinds caused by the worldwide pandemic, we saw a $22.8 million increase in new ratables. This comes after a $22.4 million increase in our ratable base in 2020. Middle Township is open for business!
What matters is that we have built one of the state's best police departments. The Middle Township Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Chris Leusner, is committed to respecting the rights and dignity of all our residents. We have grown the force, from 43 officers to 54, and we have put our money where our mouth is when we say, “back the blue." Our officers are supported by our investment in the best technology, training, and equipment available.
What matters is Ike's commitment to improving our quality of life by expanding recreational opportunities.
In just the past few years, we have opened the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, the Railroad Avenue Park, and the reconstructed Avalon Manor Fishing Pier. We have made major upgrades to our recreation centers and the Whitesboro School House. Work has begun on the final section of our much-beloved bike path.
What matters is Ike long-term vision to upgrade, expand and improve our vital infrastructure.
Under the deputy mayor's leadership, we have undertaken projects to modernize our sewer system and pump stations. We have continued with our ambitious road and drainage program, and at the start of the new year, we will have shovels in the ground on the Del Haven Water Project, bringing clean, safe and reliable water to over 1,000 Middle Township homes.
What matters to our future business development is that Ike has done the hard work, in his oversight of Zoning and Construction, to complete our Master Plan reexamination, apply for the redesignation of our town centers, and negotiate a final agreement on our affordable housing plan.
Ike knows that these bread-and-butter issues are what matter to the hard-working families of Middle Township. We must focus on the traditions and values that unite us and always strive to come together on the common ground, where all good work is accomplished.
Ike is here to do the work. He has done that work with honor and integrity. He has earned a second term on Township Committee.
I’m honored by the faith you have placed in me, as your mayor. I’m proud to serve with Deputy Mayor Gandy, Committeeman Norris, and our hard-working Middle Township leadership team. We need Ike Gandy by our side to keep building a better Middle Township and keep our community - Middle United.
WE LIKE! Vote Gandy for Committee!
Ordered and paid for by Gandy for Committee, 7 Seagrove Ave., Court House, 08210.