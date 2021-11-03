252320089_186942890278419_7961994368043777156_n.jpg

New Jersey State Police say two suspects trespassed into the Light House Pointe Marina, in Lower Township, and vandalized two vessels docked there Oct. 13.

SHAWCREST - The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly vandalizing two vessels at the Light House Pointe Marina, in Lower Township. 

According to the State Police Facebook page, at approximately 11:17 a.m. Oct. 13, the suspects gained access to the marina through the security gate and proceeded to the "A Dock," where they drilled holes into the hulls of two vessels. The two men then departed the scene in a white Ford pickup and a silver SUV. 

The first male suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a blue t-shirt, khaki shorts, and was carrying a black backpack. The second male suspect was last seen wearing a grey skull cap and long-sleeve black shirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marine Services Bureau Atlantic City Station, at 609-441-3589. 

Anonymous tips are welcome. 

