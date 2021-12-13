Police Lights 2
RIO GRANDE - Police announced that two suspects in an alleged armed robbery Dec. 10 in Rio Grande are still at large.

Middle Township police said they responded to a 9-1-1 call at about 5:30 a.m., which was made after a victim of a home invasion escaped and called police.

Four occupants of the home told police that two masked suspects armed with handguns entered the residence in the 200 block of Vermont Avenue and stole money, but the suspects had fled before officers arrived, a police department release stated. 

One victim was cut on their head after a door was forcibly opened, police said, adding there was no description of the suspects because they wore ski masks. 

Police indicated it does not appear this was a random act and the victims were possibly targeted.  

The department asks anyone with information about this incident contact the Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-8700 or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

