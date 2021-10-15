OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Police Department's Detective Bureau is investigating a burglary and theft incident that occurred Aug. 26 during the early morning hours.
The incident occurred in the 900 block of the Boardwalk.
According to the Ocean City Police Department's Facebook page, the suspect wanted in the investigation is a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years of age, at least 6-feet tall, and has a muscular build. The suspect also has tattoos on both upper arms.
The suspect is initially wearing glasses and has dog tags around his neck. He was later observed without the glasses and dog tags.
The suspect also utilized a black-colored electric scooter during the incident.
The suspect was observed fleeing the area operating a white/silver Suzuki XL-7 SUV, possibly 2004 through 2006. The vehicle is believed to have a New Jersey or Pennsylvania license plate. The vehicle has tinted rear windows and damage on the rear driver side quarter panel.
Those who can identify the suspect are asked to contact Detective Meloy, at 609-525-9129, or cmeloy@ocnj.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous.