VILLAS - Lower Township police, as of 4:10 p.m. Oct. 4, are looking for a stolen vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash. 

According to a release from the police department, the vehicle, described as a gray 2012 Honda Civic, with New Jersey registration GZI-74W, was reported stolen out of Mays Landing. Police say the crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Oct. 4, and described the driver as a Black man with blonde dreadlocks, who was wearing a yellow-hooded sweatshirt. 

Anyone who encounters the vehicle is asked to dial 911 or contact the Lower Township Police Department on its non-emergency number, 609-886-2711. 

