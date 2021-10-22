CZP_0138.jpg

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera.

Don Cabrera, Wildwood Crest’s incumbent mayor, has announced his reelection campaign for Nov. 2. 

Born in Washington, D.C., Cabrera has been married to Jeanine for 25 years, with one son, Adam, a CPA and Duquesne graduate. 

He’s an avid runner and triathlete known as the "Iron Mayor."  

Cabrera points to his attributes and progress made over the past four years: 

  • Stable taxes - highest property values ever – most grant revenue ever- highest surplus ever 

  • Leadership through pandemic 

  • Support police and law enforcement 

  • Transparency 

  • Accessible to communicate and meet with residents 

  • Business owner – CEO of the Cabrera Companies: He runs government like a business – investing in infrastructure, buildings, and amenities and getting a return on investment. This leads to high property values and great quality of life for property owners and vacationers. 

  • Degree in Parks and Recreation– He designs new parks, street ends, events, and programs 

  • Certified property manager- experienced with buildings, grounds, and keeping buildings clean, safe and stable. He works with engineers, architects, attorneys, accountants and owners. 

  • Property owner - he has a vested interest 

  • Developed master plans for stormwater, sanitary sewer, bulkheads, ADA accessibility 

  • Three-time, award-winning wellness program in New Jersey  

  • Tree lighting and holiday decoration 

  • Popular Splash Park and Sunrise Park improvements 

  • Wildwood Crest newsletter 

  • New beach walkways 

  • Beach boxes 

  • Improved ADA accessibility 

  • New park signs 

  • Shared services 

  • Created new committees 

  • Food truck festivals 

  • Sunset Lake improvements 

  • Pickleball courts 

  • Crest Best Run and Swim Fest 

If reelected, he plans: 

  • Reconstructing more side streets and main roadways 

  • Reducing flooding through pump stations – new valves and bulkheads 

  • Reimagining the old library into an environmental center, wedding facility, retail hub, tourism, crest museum, senior recreational space, and additional beachfront parking 

  • Renovating Scoop Taylor Playground 

  • Beach Street ends with foot showers, bike racks, decking, and new seating areas 

  • Building more beach walkways 

  • New roofs and upgrade buildings: pool, beach patrol, municipal building 

  • Bike path streetscape 

  • Back bay dredging 

  • Electric vehicle and low-speed vehicle parking areas 

  • Bike path on the beach or along bulkhead south of Rambler 

  • Renovating Preston Park 

  • Make government and services more accessible through technology and apps 

Cabrera says, “With six people seeking three seats, I believe I am the one clear choice for leading the Crest. I will continue to keep the Crest financially strong and provide the leadership for a healthy, stable future." 

Ordered and paid for by Reelect Cabrera for Crest Commission, 6203 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest, 08260. 

