Don Cabrera, Wildwood Crest’s incumbent mayor, has announced his reelection campaign for Nov. 2.
Born in Washington, D.C., Cabrera has been married to Jeanine for 25 years, with one son, Adam, a CPA and Duquesne graduate.
He’s an avid runner and triathlete known as the "Iron Mayor."
Cabrera points to his attributes and progress made over the past four years:
Stable taxes - highest property values ever – most grant revenue ever- highest surplus ever
Leadership through pandemic
Support police and law enforcement
Transparency
Accessible to communicate and meet with residents
Business owner – CEO of the Cabrera Companies: He runs government like a business – investing in infrastructure, buildings, and amenities and getting a return on investment. This leads to high property values and great quality of life for property owners and vacationers.
Degree in Parks and Recreation– He designs new parks, street ends, events, and programs
Certified property manager- experienced with buildings, grounds, and keeping buildings clean, safe and stable. He works with engineers, architects, attorneys, accountants and owners.
Property owner - he has a vested interest
Developed master plans for stormwater, sanitary sewer, bulkheads, ADA accessibility
Three-time, award-winning wellness program in New Jersey
Tree lighting and holiday decoration
Popular Splash Park and Sunrise Park improvements
Wildwood Crest newsletter
New beach walkways
Beach boxes
Improved ADA accessibility
New park signs
Shared services
Created new committees
Food truck festivals
Sunset Lake improvements
Pickleball courts
Crest Best Run and Swim Fest
If reelected, he plans:
Reconstructing more side streets and main roadways
Reducing flooding through pump stations – new valves and bulkheads
Reimagining the old library into an environmental center, wedding facility, retail hub, tourism, crest museum, senior recreational space, and additional beachfront parking
Renovating Scoop Taylor Playground
Beach Street ends with foot showers, bike racks, decking, and new seating areas
Building more beach walkways
New roofs and upgrade buildings: pool, beach patrol, municipal building
Bike path streetscape
Back bay dredging
Electric vehicle and low-speed vehicle parking areas
Bike path on the beach or along bulkhead south of Rambler
Renovating Preston Park
Make government and services more accessible through technology and apps
Cabrera says, “With six people seeking three seats, I believe I am the one clear choice for leading the Crest. I will continue to keep the Crest financially strong and provide the leadership for a healthy, stable future."
