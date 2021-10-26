As the campaign draws to a close, the #United4Upper team, of Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford, issued the following joint statement:
“During this long and historic campaign for seats on the Upper Township Committee, we have met and talked with hundreds of caring residents of Upper Township. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them all, whether they plan on voting for us, one of our opponents, or remain undecided. You are who make Upper Township the wonderful place to live that it is.
“We have waged a relentlessly positive campaign, speaking only on the issues that are relevant to and under the control of the Upper Township Committee. We have avoided irrelevant issues and have not and will not issue personal attacks on any of our opponents. Can any of those others say the same?
“We would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate the major themes of our campaign.
“Raise Revenue, Not Taxes: Upper Township can no longer afford above the rate of inflation tax increases. We will work to update and implement the long-dormant master plan for the township and find ways to create new ratables, without taxing the resources of the township, nor changing the character of the township.
“Fill Our Vacant Storefronts: We will partner with the business community to foster economic development; real programs, with incentives beyond tax abatement, that do not decrease badly needed revenue, rather incorporate cooperative partnerships within our community to revitalize commerce and a neighborhood vitality in Upper Township.
“Increase Transparency: We will make it easier for residents to re-connect to their Township Committee; become the resource government should be to help provide access to information and services and encourage all residents to be active participants in their government.
“Bring the Community Together: We will bring back family events and festivals that instill pride and increase a sense of community and connectivity; that is the hallmark of Upper Township.
“It has been an honor to meet and talk with the residents of Upper Township during this campaign. We truly have much more in common than we know and all want this community to prosper. Over the next week, it is important for everyone to let your voice be heard and vote in this historic election, and when you do vote, let it be for the candidates who can and will unite our community; vote for Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford, #United4Upper.”
To learn more about Lenora and Shawna, please visit our website United4Upper.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @United4Upper.
Ordered and paid for by Kodytek and Mulford for Upper, PO Box 13, Marmora, 08223.