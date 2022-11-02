Melisha Anderson

Melisha Anderson, candidate for Middle Township Committee. 

Hi, I’m Melisha Anderson. My name has been giving me a little bit of trouble lately; when you see it printed here or on campaign signs, you probably pronounce the “sh”. But it’s just “Melissa”; the “sh” is silent. I tried to ask my mother why, but there’s no reason for it, other than to start a conversation. So let’s have one.  

