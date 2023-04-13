VILLAS - Aces Mechanical is keeping up with changing technology to offer some of the highest efficiency HVAC systems of our time. Mitsubishi Electric HVAC systems are the future of the HVAC industry, proving to be up to 40% more efficient.
Our variable-speed compressors, inverter technology, and independent room-desired temperatures can heat and cool your home more efficiently than oil, natural gas, propane, or a traditional heat pump system. The newest line of Mitsubishi Electric hyper heat pump systems gives you a range of 100% heating capacity down to 0°F.
Any room, any home, anywhere!
Whether adding supplemental heating or cooling to a room or an entire home, Mitsubishi Ductless systems allow us to control each room individually, providing different comfort levels to each room of your home simultaneously. The existing air in each room is heated or cooled and filtered for that specific room. This eliminates the need for ducts to take up space, move air, collect dust, and lose efficiency through unsealed ductwork.
The all-new intelli-HEAT dual-fuel systems allow us to integrate hyper heat pumps into an existing furnace to reduce or minimize the reliance on fossil fuels, thereby lowering emissions of every home in our area. Mitsubishi Electric saves you money with efficiency ratings ranging between 16 and 33 SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio). Additionally, homeowners can receive money from the HVAC efficiency program through Atlantic City Electric. Qualifying customers may also be eligible to receive up to $2,000 in tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Aces Mechanical is a Mitsubishi Elite Diamond Contractor offering a 12-year parts warranty, a two-year labor warranty, and the possibility of an extended 10-year labor warranty is also available. We also offer service contracts for your current HVAC systems, which give you priority 24/7 service and a 20% parts discount.