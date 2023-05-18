Greetings, Cape May County Community ~
I want to personally thank all the families, organizations, local government leaders, businesses and every individual that have shown incredible generosity and enthusiasm for their Coast Guard throughout the last year. Our families feel your excitement for the Coast Guard and your passion to make us feel welcome - both in and out of uniform.
As we reflect over the last year, we applaud the efforts of the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation in maintaining the legacy of Cape May County as an official Coast Guard Community. From the weekly graduation sendoffs to community events like the Coast Guard Ball, Coast Guard Festival, and the inaugural Always Ready 5K, they have been instrumental in providing resources and programs that make us all very proud.
As we look forward to the rest of 2023, the Coast Guard and Training Center Cape May will celebrate 75 Years of Recruit Basic Training in Cape May with our slogan “Brilliant at the Basics since 1948.” There will be many opportunities to engage the public in the most meaningful ways to praise the uniqueness of Cape May being the only enlisted accession point for the Coast Guard, where 80% of our workforce begin their military service and potentially make it a career.
The Coast Guard is truly a global force with its personnel conducting dangerous frontline missions in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Here at Training Center Cape May, we live the Coast Guard’s core values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty every single day. In addition, we seek to show pride in everything we do knowing that it results in dedicated effort. We seek to execute our missions with excellence knowing we set the standard for our Coast Guard now and into the future. Lastly, we set the climate of treating everyone well, showing our humanity and hoping to provide a presidential level of customer service to everyone we encounter.
Our graduates, the newest Coast Guard men and women, will soon be conducting search and rescue operations, counter-drug missions, ice-breaking, cyber security, Arctic service, aids to navigation and other critical assignments around the world. One common thread for all of them will be their memory of the love and support demonstrated by Cape May County as they start their careers and beyond. We share a deep-rooted connection with more than 100 years of history and a Coast Guard presence in Cape May, built on trust and sustained by this invaluable sense of community.
We emphatically declare that Cape May County is the Coast Guard’s hometown!
Thank you again for your unwavering support and for taking pride in being a Coast Guard Community. This is an opportunity to show to the nation both the pride we have in calling Cape May County home, and the continued dedication to our service that only the citizens of South Jersey can claim – Home to the Birthplace of the Coast Guard’s Enlisted Corps.
~ Semper Paratus (Always Ready)
Captain Warren Judge
Commanding Officer
Coast Guard Training Center Cape May