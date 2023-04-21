CMC Pros Logo

COURT HOUSE - Last September an unsanctioned and unpermitted car rally took place in Wildwood and the surrounding communities resulting in two fatalities, multiple injuries, and extensive property damage. Police and first responder resources were stressed to their limits and many members of the public were put at risk and suffered great inconvenience. Many local businesses suffered damage and/or lost revenue because of the unsanctioned event. 

Recently an unsanctioned ‘pop-up’ beach party has been promoted and posted on social media to take place on an undisclosed beach in the Wildwoods and all the Wildwood beach communities have, thru proper legal channels, attempted to reach the organizers and demand that they cease and desist their unsanctioned beach event. 

If it appears the organizers continue with promoting the event, the local police will do all within their legal authority to prevent the event from happening. If it does begin to take place, law enforcement will utilize all the appropriate resources and take the proper legal steps necessary to shut down the event. Law enforcement will also criminally charge and/or issue citations to any organizers or participants who violate our state laws and local ordinances. 

Unsanctioned group events pose a great risk to the general public and the participants by not allowing local law enforcement, municipalities and other first responders to provide the necessary services and security to ensure that laws are not broken, and people are not injured, and if they are injured that services are available. Prosecutor Sutherland wants the organizers and attendees to know; “As County Prosecutor, I am putting the organizers and attendees of any such unsanctioned and promoted event on notice that the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office and all our local law enforcement agencies will prosecute any such offenders to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

