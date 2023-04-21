COURT HOUSE - Last September an unsanctioned and unpermitted car rally took place in Wildwood and the surrounding communities resulting in two fatalities, multiple injuries, and extensive property damage. Police and first responder resources were stressed to their limits and many members of the public were put at risk and suffered great inconvenience. Many local businesses suffered damage and/or lost revenue because of the unsanctioned event.
Recently an unsanctioned ‘pop-up’ beach party has been promoted and posted on social media to take place on an undisclosed beach in the Wildwoods and all the Wildwood beach communities have, thru proper legal channels, attempted to reach the organizers and demand that they cease and desist their unsanctioned beach event.
If it appears the organizers continue with promoting the event, the local police will do all within their legal authority to prevent the event from happening. If it does begin to take place, law enforcement will utilize all the appropriate resources and take the proper legal steps necessary to shut down the event. Law enforcement will also criminally charge and/or issue citations to any organizers or participants who violate our state laws and local ordinances.
Unsanctioned group events pose a great risk to the general public and the participants by not allowing local law enforcement, municipalities and other first responders to provide the necessary services and security to ensure that laws are not broken, and people are not injured, and if they are injured that services are available. Prosecutor Sutherland wants the organizers and attendees to know; “As County Prosecutor, I am putting the organizers and attendees of any such unsanctioned and promoted event on notice that the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office and all our local law enforcement agencies will prosecute any such offenders to the fullest extent possible under the law.”
Prosecutor Sutherland urges anyone with information regarding this proposed unsanctioned event, or any such event to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135, or the information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer, tablet, or smart phone. Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.