AVALON – Two legendary Avalon bars, the Princeton and Whitebrier, along with a full square block of real estate they sit on, are currently listed for sale, ownership confirmed.
The lots, which are between Dune and Ocean drives and 20th and 21st streets, collectively make up about three acres. The Princeton was a hotel dating back to the 19th century and later became the island’s go-to nightclub for generations.
The Whitebrier, another popular bar and happy hour spot, has been open in its current location for 20 years and was previously operated on the beachfront by the same owner. Both bars also offer upscale dining indoors and outdoors.
The sale also includes the Sea Grill, a steak and seafood restaurant between the Princeton and Whitebrier. The Sea Grill has not been opened since the Covid pandemic. A buyer would also get a now vacant lot off Ocean Drive that used to be AJ’s Antiques and Z’s Deli before they closed after summer 2019.
Anthony Zurawski owns the Whitebrier and the vacant lot beside it and two of his children, Scott Zurawski and Liz Tracy own the Princeton and Sea Grill. The Princeton also includes the Circle Tavern and Rock Room.
The family agreed to an upcoming sit down for an exclusive interview with the Herald where they will talk about the decision to list the properties. That article will run in the Dec. 14 edition.
In the meantime, ownership released the following statement:
“The Zurawski family owns two separate parcels of land in Avalon, The Whitebrier complex and The Princeton/Sea Grill complex and have received multiple unsolicited offers. The family decided to seek professional representation with CBRE to guide them through the process. This 3-acre site offers a great opportunity for continued economic development of downtown Avalon.”
