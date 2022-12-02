WHITEBRIER PRINCETON SALE LISTING
Via CBRE

AVALON – Two legendary Avalon bars, the Princeton and Whitebrier, along with a full square block of real estate they sit on, are currently listed for sale, ownership confirmed.

