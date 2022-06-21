COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Right to Life held a prayer vigil in support of ending abortion June 17.
The mid-day event was attended by nearly 40 people, organizers said.
One woman prayed to end abortion. She held up a sign that read, ‘Adoption, NOT Abortion.’ She said that there are so many people who want to adopt children, that that is the answer.
Another criticized those who disagree, saying, “They call killing babies pro-choice. That is a big lie. If they think it is good to kill babies, they should say that they support killing babies. But they won't say that. We all make choices. Of our food, clothes, and careers, but we cannot choose to shoot our neighbor, scream at others in stores, or to harm adults, children, babies, or others’ pets! That is wrong."
The crowd of several dozen gathered despite the steamy weather. The heat caused one woman to faint; she was treated on scene by EMTs.
The Cape May County Right to Life meets monthly at churches around the county. The group’s mission is “to promote, uphold, and support reverence and respect for all innocent human life from conception to natural death, without regard to condition, or circumstances of conception, quality, age, race, religion, creed, or color, whether born or pre-born.” They can be contacted for more information at satzert1@verizon.net.
