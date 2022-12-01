WW-STORY_Mable Basic Tng.jpg

Shown is Mable Jaworski’s Women’s Army Corps (WAC) basic training company, which was located at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, located on the border with Tennessee.

WILDWOOD – Sitting down with Mable Jaworski, 98, she wondered why newspapers want to interview her.

WW-STORY_Mable-Mable_IMG-3264.jpg

Mable Jaworski, 98, is shown in her home in Wildwood. These days, she enjoys spending time at the North Wildwood Senior Center playing Bingo and associating with people her age.
WW-STORY_Mable 1942-IMG-3255.jpg

Shown is an image of Mable Jaworski in 1942 after landing in Paris. Jaworski enlisted to be a telephone operator and was assigned to work under the command of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
WW_STORY_Mable and Bros_IMG-3259.jpg

Mable Jaworski served in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) during World War II. Her brothers, Walter, left, and Larry, right, served in the Navy and Army, respectively. 

