Chamber Van Drew 1.png

Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-2) speaks to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Aug. 18. Van Drew is running for reelection this fall against Democrat Tim Alexander.

 By Alec Hansen

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2) spoke to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Aug. 18, discussing a range of national issues. He also briefly highlighted federal infrastructure investment across the county, including $55 million secured for new barracks at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Associate Managing Editor

Alec Hansen is a recent graduate of Gordon College in Massachusetts. He lives in Villas and spends his spare time running.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments