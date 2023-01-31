Upper Township Democratic Club Officers

New officers of the Upper Township Democratic Club are (left to right) Jocelyn Payne (Secretary), Thomas Hodukavich (Treasurer), Linda Matthews (Vice President) and Janet Yunghans (President).

SEAVILLE - A new slate of officers was elected to the Upper Township Democratic Club at their January 3rd meeting. The new officers are Janet Yunghans- President, Linda Matthews- Vice President, Jocelyn Payne- Secretary, and Thomas Hodukavich- Treasurer. The organization has been active in the community of Upper Township since its inception in 2017. The Upper Township Democratic Club meets every first Tuesday at 7 pm at the Seaville Friends Meeting House at 3088 N. Route 9, Ocean View. All are welcome. 

