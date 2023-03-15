Kim Hayes.jpg

Upper Township Deputy Mayor Kimberly Hayes

 Courtesy Upper Township's website

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committeewoman Kimberly Hayes confirmed that she has withdrawn her name from consideration as a Republican candidate for the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners in the 2023 general election. 

