PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committeewoman Kimberly Hayes confirmed that she has withdrawn her name from consideration as a Republican candidate for the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners in the 2023 general election.
Hayes cited two reasons for her change of mind: A very raucous, standing-room-only crowd at the last committee meeting in February and a meeting held with the Upper Township Republican Committee.
Hayes described the Feb. 27 meeting as “very contentious,” although many of those attending were not from Upper Township, and the contention stemmed from a non-agenda item. People were speaking out against a proposed wind farm and possible links to the deaths of marine mammals.
Hayes said at the Republican committee meeting, Mayor Jay Newman asked her to withdraw her name from consideration.
“He believes we have to consider the future of Upper Township first,” Hayes said.
She said Newman cited a need for experienced and calm leadership in Upper Township government as it enters a “challenging period of growth and development.”
“I am reminded that is what my oath of office to Upper Township obligates me to do,” Hayes said.
Hayes expressed her reasons for wanting to be considered in the first place, including the notion that Upper Township should have representation on the Board of County Commissioners, considering the leadership it provided – perhaps a reference to former Freeholder Director Dan Beyel and others – and the tax dollars the township provides.
“Upper Township taxpayers have traditionally paid more in taxes to the county than to the local government,” Hayes said in her statement.
Hayes said she submitted her name at Newman’s request, “out of respect for all those Upper Township elected officials who have served at the county level.”
Hayes cited her lifelong residence in Cape May County, saying she was fully prepared to serve on the Board of County Commissioners and her lifelong relationship with the family of Commissioner Director Leonard Desidero.
Hayes said the call to serve sometimes includes the requirement to sacrifice, referring to giving up her bid to become a county commissioner.
