COURT HOUSE – The unofficial June 7 primary election results are in. Out of the 75,388 registered voters in Cape May County, 12,664 ballots were cast, a turnout of 16.8%, according to the Cape May County clerk’s election website.
There were three contested races. Both the Republican and the Democratic primaries for the 2ndcongressional district were contested. The Republican nomination for Upper Township committee member was also contested.
Preliminary results show that Jeff Van Drew and Tim Alexander are the likely winners of the Republican and Democratic nominations respectively. The two are slated to compete for the 2nd congressional seat in November.
As of, 11:30 p.m. June 7 with 86% of the district-wide expected vote reported, Van Drew received 33,713 votes, to 3,055 votes for Barker and 2,463 votes for Pignatelli.
Within Cape May County, Van Drew received 7,633 votes, to 691 votes for Pignatelli and 274 votes for Barker.
In the Democratic race, as of, 11:30 p.m. June 7 with 73% of the district-wide expected vote reported, Alexander received 15,669 votes district wide to 9,725 for Rush.
In Cape May County, Alexander received 2,061 votes, while Rush received 1,572.
In the Upper Township committee race, Victor Nappen, II and Mark E. Pancoast bested Anthony Inserra. No Democrats filed in the primary; Nappen, II and Pancoast are not expected to face competition in November.
Nappen, II received 1,065 votes, Pancoast received 1,031 votes and Inserra received 624 votes.
The complete, unofficial election results for Cape May County only are listed below.
Republican Primary
Federal (results listed are for Cape May County only)
United States House of Representative (One seat, two-year term): Jeff Van Drew, 7,633, John Barker, 274, Sean Pignatelli, 691, Write-In, 16
County
Surrogate (One seat, five-year term): Dean Marcolongo, 7,522, Write-In, 14
Member of the Board of County Commissioners (Tw0 seats, three-year terms): E. Marie Hayes, 7,464, Andrew J. Bulakowski, 7,359, Write-In, 45
Municipal
Dennis Township Committee (Two seats, three-year terms): Zeth Matalucci, 491, Matthew Cox, 484, Write-In, 2
Lower Township Council, Ward 1 (One seat, four-year term): Thomas Conrad, 349, Write-In, 0
Lower Township Council, Ward 2 (One seat, four-year term): Kevin Coombs, 590, Write-In, 2
Lower Township Council, Ward 3 (One seat, four-year term): Roland Roy, Jr., 600, Write-In, 4
Middle Township Committee (One seat, three-year term): James Norris, 1,289, Write-In, 2
North Wildwood Council, Ward 1 (One seat, three-year term): Margaret A. (Peggy) Bishop, 256, Write-In, 0
North Wildwood Council, Ward 2 (One seat, three-year term): Edwin W. Koehler, 202, Write-In, 1
Stone Harbor Borough Council, (Two seats, three-year term): Jennifer Gensemer, 110, Charles Krafczek, 80 Write-In, 18
Upper Township Committee, (Two seats, three-year terms): Victor Nappen, II, 1,065, Mark E. Pancoast, 1,031, Antonio (Anthony) Inserra, 624, Write-In, 17
Woodbine Mayor (One seat, four-year term): William Pikolycky, 72, Write-In, none
Woodbine Council, (Two seats, three-year terms): Mary Helen Perez, 69, Eduardo (Chino) Ortiz, 73, Write-In, none
Democratic Primary
Federal (vote totals listed are for Cape May County only)
United States House of Representative (One seat, two-year term): Tim Alexander, 2,061, Carolyn Rush, 1,572, Write-In, 17
County
Surrogate (One seat, five-year term): No petition filed, Write-In, 37
Member of the Board of County Commissioners (Tw0 seats, three-year terms): Julia Hankerson, 3,375, No petition filed, Write-In, 58
Municipal
Dennis Township Committee (Two seats, three-year terms): No petition filed, No petition filed, Write-In, 3
Lower Township Council, Ward 1 (One seat, four-year term): No petition filed, Write-In, 2
Lower Township Council, Ward 2 (One seat, four-year term): No petition filed, Write-In, 5
Lower Township Council, Ward 3 (One seat, four-year term): Chris (Kit) Marlowe, 281, Write-In, 0
Middle Township Committee (One seat, three-year term): Melisha Anderson-Ruiz, 646 Write-In, 2
North Wildwood Council, Ward 1 (One seat, three-year term): Maria G. Mattera, 78, Write-In, 1
North Wildwood Council, Ward 2 (One seat, three-year term): No petition filed, Write-In, 2
Stone Harbor Borough Council, (Two seats, three-year term): No petition filed, No petition filed, Write-In, 0
Upper Township Committee, (Two seats, three-year terms): No petition filed, Write-In, 10
Woodbine Mayor (One seat, four-year term): No petition filed, Write-In, 2
Woodbine Council, (Two seats, three-year terms): No petition filed, No petition filed, Write-In, 0
All listed results are preliminary, unofficial results.