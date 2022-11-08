Ed Note: A previous of the vote totals incorrectly posted the vote totals received by Krafczek and Gensemer in Stone Harbor.
COURT HOUSE – Unofficial results for the Nov. 8 general election showed 37,364 people voted out of 76,028 registered voters, as of Nov. 9, for an overall turnout of 49.15%.
Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election are listed below. They include tallies from Election Day voting machines, early voting and mail-in ballots. The unofficial results do not include provisional ballots or mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day. Scroll down to find results from school board elections.
2nd Congressional District (1 partisan seat)
(Vote totals represent votes cast in Cape May County only)
Republican Jeff Van Drew – 23,681
Democrat Tim Alexander – 12,714
Libertarian Michael Gallo – 345
Independent Anthony Sanchez – 93
Write-In - 16
County Commissioner (2 partisan seats)
Republican E. Marie Hayes – 23,148
Republican Andrew Bulakowski – 23,436
Democrat Julia Hankerson – 12,768
Independent William Laffey IV – 1,611
Write-In - 200
County Surrogate (1 partisan seat)
This race was uncontested.
Republican Dean Marcolongo – 24,702
Write-In - 207
Cape May City Council (3 nonpartisan seats)
Lorraine Baldwin – 779
Mark DiSanto – 283
Clarence Lear III – 446
Maureen McDade – 657
Shaine Meier – 612
Write-In - 18
Cape May City Council (1 nonpartisan seat, unexpired)
Patricia Hendricks – 322
Michael Yaeger – 709
Write-In - 1
Dennis Township Committee (2 partisan seats)
This race was uncontested.
Republican Zeth Matalucci – 1,968
Republican Matthew Cox – 1,937
Write-In - 28
Lower Township Committee (3 partisan seats)
1st Ward Republican Thomas Conrad – 1,350
2nd Ward Republican Kevin Coombs – 2,039
3rd Ward Republican Roland Roy Jr. – 1,976
3rd Ward Democrat Chris (Kit) Marlowe – 997
Write-In - 37
Middle Township Committee (1 partisan seat)
Republican James Norris – 4,397
Democrat Melisha Anderson-Ruiz – 2,344
Write-In - 4
North Wildwood Council (2 partisan seats)
1st Ward Republican Margaret (Peggy) Bishop – 584
1st Ward Democrat Maria Mattera – 228
2nd Ward Republican Edwin Koehler – 478
Write-In - 6
Stone Harbor Council (2 partisan seats)
Republican Charles Krafczek – 123
Republican Jennifer Gensemer – 259
Independent Victor Foschini – 269
Write-In - 10
Upper Township Committee (2 partisan seats)
This race was uncontested.
Republican Victor Nappen II – 3,803
Republican Mark Pancoast – 3,782
Write-In - 114
Woodbine Council (1 partisan mayor, 2 partisan seats)
This race was uncontested.
For mayor, Republican William Pikolycky – 373
For council, Republican Mary Perez – 375
For council, Republican Eduardo “Chino” Ortiz – 343
Write-In - 6
Board of Education
All school board races in Cape May County are nonpartisan.
Avalon (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Matthew Wolf – 495
John Richardson – 482
Write-In - 9
Cape May (3 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Edward Connolly – 727
Dawn Austin – 728
Anita De Satnick – 830
Write-In - 11
Cape May Point (1 seat)
No petition filed.
Write-In - 24
Cape May Point (1 seat, unexpired)
This race was uncontested.
Peter Manzo, Jr. – 89
Write-In - 4
Dennis Township (3 seats)
Jeanne Donohue – 1,184
Mary Kate Garry – 885
LuAnne Shaw – 673
Joseph A. Berg – 1,017
Zachary Hewitt – 487
Josepha Penrose – 529
Robert Curry – 554
Write-In - 22
LCMR-Lower Township (3 seats)
Gary Playford – 3,216
Gary Douglass, Sr. – 4,747
Anne Maretta (Retta) Matagiese – 3,877
Frank Onorato – 3,539
Write-In - 74
Lower Elementary-Lower Township (3 seats)
Lauren Randle – 3,172
Jonathan Vile – 2,687
Lauren Cox – 2,819
Charles Utsch – 2,649
Jason Felsing – 2,170
Sally Drozd Yerk – 2,452
Write-In - 52
Middle Township (3 seats)
Burgess (Butch) Hamer – 3,147
David Del Conte, Jr. – 2,332
Chery McHale – 3,100
Brian Vergantino – 2,340
Christopher Ingersoll – 2,001
Edward Dagney – 1,383
Write-In - 73
North Wildwood (3 seats)
Gerald F. Flanagan – 666
Michele Devine-Hartnett – 669
David MacDonald – 685
Ronald Golden – 547
Write-In - 15
Ocean City (3 seats)
Catherine Panico – 2,259
Kevin Barnes – 2,062
Gregory Whelan – 1,664
Patrick Kane – 2,027
Charles Roche – 1,824
Elizabeth Nicoletti – 2,082
Write-In - 52
Ocean City (1 seat, unexpired)
Ryan Keith Leonard – 1,398
Robin Shaffer – 2,079
Dale Braun – 636
Write-In - 19
Sea Isle City (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Lauren Ciseck – 703
Kristy Pittaluga – 829
Write-In - 5
Stone Harbor (1 seat)
This race was uncontested.
John McAllister – 277
Write-In - 3
Upper Township (3 seats)
Kristie Chisholm – 2,032
Alexander Grassi – 1,576
Daniel Kilgallon – 1,964
Christine Lentz – 2,130
Kiernan Black – 1,855
Michele Barbieri – 2,143
William Sooy – 1,005
Write-In - 54
West Cape May (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Shelly Richards – 335
Brian Groetsch, Jr – 316
Write-In - 16
West Wildwood (2 seats)
This race was uncontested and only one petition was filed.
Maureen Kelly-Smith – 168
Write-In - 40
Wildwood
Todd Kieninger – 422
Mary Rulon – 382
Josephine Sharpe – 507
Anne Martin – 292
Carol Bannon – 375
Write-In - 7
Wildwood Crest (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Tracey Blanda – 861
Leonard Bernstein – 765
Write-In - 11
Wildwood Crest (1 seat, unexpired)
Joelle Tenaglia – 406
Justin Feraco – 643
Write-In - 3
Woodbine (3 seats)
No petitions filed.
Write-In - 72