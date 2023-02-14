Lew Conley

Lew Conley, fire commissioner, Lower Township Fire District No. 2, Town Bank, presents the fire district's budget to Lower Township Council Feb. 6.

 Lauren Suit

VILLAS - Fire Commissioner Lew Conley presented the budget for fire district #2 (Town Bank) to Lower Township Council during the February 6, 2023 council meeting. The budget has no tax increase for the residents of Lower Township.

