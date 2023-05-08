Alexander Headshot.jpg

Tim Alexander

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LEEDS POINT - Today (May 4), Tim Alexander, a retired Detective Captain turned Civil Rights Attorney and community advocate, announced his second bid for the Second Congressional Seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Building on the momentum from his previous run, Alexander is poised to make a significant impact with an ambitious and transformative platform centered on the district’s needs.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments