LEEDS POINT - Today (May 4), Tim Alexander, a retired Detective Captain turned Civil Rights Attorney and community advocate, announced his second bid for the Second Congressional Seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Building on the momentum from his previous run, Alexander is poised to make a significant impact with an ambitious and transformative platform centered on the district’s needs.
Alexander’s unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to the community has been the driving force behind his decision to pursue office again. Over the past several months, he has actively engaged with constituents, deepened his understanding of their needs, and crafted a comprehensive plan to address the district’s most pressing issues.
Emphasizing the power of unity, Alexander’s campaign aims to bring people together regardless of their political affiliations. His platform prioritizes creating well-paying jobs, enhancing educational opportunities, improving services for veterans, expanding healthcare access, and investing in sustainable infrastructure to build a stronger, more resilient community.
“I have witnessed the challenges our communities face firsthand, and I am confident that my experience, passion, and dedication can bring about the change we so desperately need,” said Tim Alexander. “My campaign is about amplifying the voices of this district’s residents and working collaboratively to create a brighter future for all.”
Alexander’s campaign will focus on grassroots efforts, personally engaging with community members and building a diverse coalition of support from individuals and organizations. This inclusive approach ensures that every constituent’s concerns and priorities are considered and addressed.
The Tim Alexander for Congress campaign will officially kick off with an energetic rally, the date and location to be announced shortly. All community members are invited to participate in the festivities and learn more about Alexander’s vision for a more prosperous and equitable future. For more information about the campaign, please visit timalexanderforcongress.com or follow Tim Alexander on social media at @talexander_NJ02.
