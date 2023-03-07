AVALON - Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi announced that Team Avalon 2023 will include a ticket of Councilman John McCorristin for Mayor, and incumbent councilmembers Barbara Juzaitis and Sam Wierman seeking re-election. The ticket marks the conclusion of a 32-year run by Mayor Martin Pagliughi in a leadership position in the community.
“This ticket includes three highly skilled, dedicated public servants who are directly involved with and responsible for much of the progress in our community”, Pagliughi said. “It has been a blessing to serve our community for over three decades, and it’s time for new leadership who shares with me a high standard of public policy principles. John and this ticket have my full endorsement and support in Avalon’s May 9th municipal election”.
McCorristin joined Borough Council in 2013 and has served as Council President, leading initiatives and projects involving capital improvements, recreation, construction, and environment.
During his public service career, Mayor Pagliughi and McCorristin led the successful effort to create the Avalon Free Public Library, which is perennially rated as a five-star facility.
McCorristin is the Past President of the Avalon Board of Education and implemented shared services agreements between the school and Borough to improve services while saving money.
As a member of the Council Finance Committee, McCorristin worked with Mayor Pagliughi and Committee member Barbara Juzaitis to eliminate all long-term general obligation debt in the Borough while maintaining an AAA bond rating from Standard and Poor’s.
He is a graduate of Richard Stockton University and he and his wife Lisa have raised their family and owned a home in Avalon for over 50 years.
Councilwoman Juzaitis first joined Borough Council in 2018. She has served as a professional health care director and nurse educator, and infection prevention consultant; her efforts helped guide the Borough through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Juzaitis is a past member of the Avalon Planning and Zoning Board and a past member of the Avalon Recreation Advisory Commission. She currently serves as the President of the Cape May County League of Municipalities. Previously, she served as President of the Avalon History Center.
Councilman Wierman currently serves as President of the Avalon Borough Council. He was first elected in 2019 and remains a current member of the Avalon Planning and Zoning Board.
Wierman works in the insurance business, and his efforts have been critical in Avalon’s maintenance of a Class 3 rating in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s CRS program that results in 35 percent savings on all flood insurance premiums for all Avalon property owners.
Wierman has volunteered on the Avalon Recreation Advisory Committee, the Avalon Chamber of Commerce, and the local Friend in Need charitable organization.
