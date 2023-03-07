Wierman, Juzaitis, and McCorristin

Pictured, from left, are Sam Wierman, Barbara Juzaitis, and John McCorristin.

AVALON - Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi announced that Team Avalon 2023 will include a ticket of Councilman John McCorristin for Mayor, and incumbent councilmembers Barbara Juzaitis and Sam Wierman seeking re-election. The ticket marks the conclusion of a 32-year run by Mayor Martin Pagliughi in a leadership position in the community.

