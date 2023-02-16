SEA ISLE CITY - Today (Feb. 16), Carolyn Rush announced she will again run for the Congressional Seat in New Jersey’s 2nd District. "My campaign will focus on strengthening our economy, addressing women’s healthcare rights, dealing with the health of our planet, and addressing the root causes of rising crime," she said.
"I learned many things during my 2022 mid-term campaign to unseat Jeff Van Drew -- and one of the most important lessons was the importance of building momentum and starting early."
Members of Congress start campaigning for their next election as soon as their current election concludes. That means the 2024 campaign has already begun for most Congressional incumbents.
"I'm excited to resume traveling throughout the entire 2nd District to learn more about what its constituents are looking for in their elected Representatives and the issues that affect them most," she said.
Carolyn Rush is a resident of Sea Isle City, NJ and a Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District running to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew in 2024.
