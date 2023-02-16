Carolyn Rush

Carolyn Rush

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - Today (Feb. 16), Carolyn Rush announced she will again run for the Congressional Seat in New Jersey’s 2nd District. "My campaign will focus on strengthening our economy, addressing women’s healthcare rights, dealing with the health of our planet, and addressing the root causes of rising crime," she said.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments