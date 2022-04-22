Jim Norris photo provided.jpeg

Jim Norris, second from left, presenting his petition for candidacy to Deputy Municipal Clerk Andrea Singley left.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Republican Jim Norris, the incumbent Middle Township Committeeman has announced he’ll run for a second three-year term. His announcement comes just days after Democrat Melisha Anderson launched her campaign for the same position.

Norris is endorsed by the Middle Township Republicans as well as Mayor Tim Donohue. The thrust of Norris’ campaign is apparent: continue to deliver municipal services at the lowest cost to Middle Township residents and businesses.

“In small towns like ours, hardworking families and small business owners want government they can rely on to deliver quality services,” Norris said. “This is our job and our focus.”

He also didn’t hesitate to rib at other politicians and experts. “Good people are sick and tired of being talked down to and scolded by know-it-all politicians and so-called experts,” Norris said.

Norris has served as a volunteer soccer coach for Middle Township Recreation, where he coached second to fourth-grade students. He also has worked with high school students as the head baseball coach at Wildwood Catholic High School.

Norris is running unopposed in the June 7 Republican primary. He will face Anderson in the November general election.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments