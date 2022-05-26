COURT HOUSE - I am proud to have this opportunity to say hello to the good people of New Jersey Congressional District 2. My name is John Barker. I am actually a current Republican candidate for US Congress, ready to represent this great district.
I plan on bringing a conservative agenda and a bit of sanity to Washington. Running as a bit of an outsider (I have no party backing), you might think it would be tough to get elected. I mean, who, pray tell, could get me enough votes to actually win an election?
But then I learned the secret. Well, it really wasn’t much of a secret. In fact, it was in a lot of newspapers, including The Press of Atlantic City, Newark Star Ledger and others. You see, what I learned was this: The way to get elected in South Jersey, so these papers say, is to do what incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew did. Hire Former Atlantic City Council president Craig Callaway.
And, you may ask, who is Craig Callaway? He is just one of the most effective “ballot harvesters” in America. In fact, since the early 1990s, he has reliably delivered thousands of votes to the candidates he supports, election after election. Wait. Can this be true? Are politicians hiring “ballot harvesters” in South Jersey?
Well, let’s ask this fine newspaper, The Press of Atlantic City (“quoted”): “Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway personally assisted at least 125 people with filling out requests for new or replacement mail-in ballots in the waning days of the November election, according to a recent complaint sent to the state Attorney General’s Office by an active member of the Democratic Party in Atlantic County.”
“The ballots were virtually all delivered to voters via messengers and returned via drop boxes around the county from mid-October to Election Day on Nov. 3, according to data from the Atlantic County Board of Elections.”
“The sheer number of ballots Callaway helped voters apply for in less than a month shows how many people the organizer has direct access to and why both parties have used his get-out-the-vote services for decades.” See what I mean? Who knew that working with one of the most effective “ballot harvesters” (also convicted felon) in America could get you elected to Congress?
So I learned that in the 2020 congressional primary, Callaway worked for Democrat Amy Kennedy. But in the general election, he signed on with the re-election campaign of her opponent, Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew. That is when the Democrats turned on Callaway and complained to the State that he had personally assisted people with mail-in ballots.
And the Press reported: “In last year’s congressional race, Callaway worked for Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy in the primary, then for Republican incumbent Van Drew in the general election, in which Van Drew defeated Kennedy. Van Drew paid Callaway more than $120,000, according to his filings with the Federal Election Commission.”
Wow. Hey, have any of you seen “2000 Mules” yet? Asking for a friend. I do thank you for your support. I hope I can earn your vote.