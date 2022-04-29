Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 4.24.19 PM.png
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City will hold a nonpartisan municipal election May 10. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Incumbent Jay Gillian is being challenged by Keith Hartzell for a four-year term as mayor.  

Six candidates are competing for three, four-year at-large seats on City Council. They are incumbent Tom Rotondi, incumbent Karen Bergman, John A. “Tony P” Polcini, Michael DeVlieger, incumbent Pete Madden, and Donna Moore. 

Interested voters can access the ballot on the county’s election website. 

