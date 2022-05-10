Ocean City Logo

OCEAN CITY – The biannual municipal election is scheduled for May 10. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s races feature competition in both the mayoral and council at-large races. Two candidates are competing for the mayor’s seat. Six candidates are vying for three at-large spots on the council. 

Incumbent Mayor Jay Gillian is facing a challenge to his reelection from Keith Hartzell, a long-time city council member.

Incumbents Karen Bergman and Pete Madden are running to keep their at-large seats for another four-year term. They face challenges from four others: Tom Rotondi, Michael DeVlieger, Donna Moore and John A. “Tony P” Polcini. Rotondi is a current council member for the second ward.

To find your polling place, click to visit Ocean City’s government website. To find which ward you reside in, click here. A sample ballot can be found here.

The results of the election will be posted to the County Board of Elections website, www.capemaycountyvotes.com.

