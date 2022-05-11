Ocean City Logo

OCEAN CITY – As the results rolled in on the evening of May 10, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian claimed victory over challenger Keith Hartzell, a long-time member of city council. Gillian received 2,299 votes to Hartzell’s 1,893 votes according to the Board of Elections unofficial results.

In the six candidate race for three at-large seats on city council, it appeared the incumbents had held on and brought John A “Tony P” Polcini with them. Karen Bergman, Pete Madden and Polcini had run a united ticket in an attempt to consolidate support for themselves and one another. The strategy appeared to have payed off. 

Ocean City Election Results

Registered Voters: 9,633

Ballots Cast:4,274

Election Day: 3,240

Mail-In: 1,034

Mayoral Race

Jay Gillian - 2,299

Keith Hartzell - 1,893

Council At-Large Race

Karen Bergman - 2,267

John A. "Tony P" Polcini - 1,980

Pete Madden - 1,945

Tom Rotondi - 1,897

Michael DeVlieger - 1,709

Donna Moore - 1,502

