Middle Township Committeeman James Norris will seek the Republican endorsement for Middle Township Committee in 2022 in pursuit of a second three-year term on the municipality’s governing body. The Middle Township Regular Republican Organization will hold its endorsement vote March 1st. Norris, a third-generation township resident, grew up in Rio Grande and Green Creek.
He purchased his first home, with his wife Kasia, in Del Haven in 2017. He is a 2010 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School and received an associate’s degree from Atlantic Cape Community College in 2013. Norris previously served on the Middle Township School Board, and he was selected as the Board’s 2019-2020 delegate to the New Jersey School Board Association.
“Three years ago, you all gave me the great opportunity to represent the Republican Party in the race for Township Committee,” Norris said. “I put my heart and soul into our campaign, and I was rewarded with an election win and honored by a chance to serve. I come before you again to seek your endorsement for a second term on Committee. I want to continue to build on the foundation of good work laid by our united governing body.
“Norris defeated incumbent, former Mayor Mike Clark in 2019, giving full control of Township Commit-tee to the Republican party for the first time in living memory. “Mayor Tim Donohue leads a forward-thinking movement built on a foundation of fiscal responsibility, open government and citizen involvement,” Norris said. “I’m committed, along with Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy, to ensuring that this movement continues and that all members of Township Committee remain committed to this mission.
”Committeeman Norris has oversight of Middle Township Recreation, The Senior Center, Special Events, Open Space Projects, Economic Development, the Tax Assessor and Tax Collector. “In spite of a world-wide pandemic, Middle Township continues to thrive and prosper under the great leadership of our Administrator Kim Osmundsen, Police Chief Chris Leusner, and our outstanding Department Heads,” Norris said.
“We have seen major accomplishments ranging from the building of new parks to the modernization of our infrastructure. We see strong business growth and a sustained expansion of our ratable base. We are witnessing a time of terrific opportunity within our town’s borders. I hope to continue our mission of improving the quality of life for all our residents. Learn more on Facebook @Jim Norris for Township Committee. Paid for by CMCRRO for Committee, 2123 Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ.