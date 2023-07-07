5dbb1de98618c.image.jpg

Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes in 2019.

CREST HAVEN - Former Cape May County Commissioner Marie Hayes, accompanied by family members in a private ceremony, took the oath of office on July 6, 2023, to become the Cape May County Surrogate. 

