Mayor Jay Gillian speaks at the Ocean City candidates forum April 25. The flyers were placed on cars outside during the first part of the evening.

OCEAN CITY – Tom Rotondi said he has identified the man who placed flyers during an April 25 election forum at the Ocean City High School, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Rotondi said that they were placed by Rich Tolson, a former city resident. He insists that Tolson was working on behalf of Mayor Gillian and Councilman Pete Madden, the Press reported.

The flyers indicated that Rotondi had resigned from a job at the Department of Corrections and was not in good standing at the time. Tolson retracted the claims he made on the flyers, telling the Press, “Unfortunately, the information I had was incomplete and I apologized to him.”

Tolson insisted that he acted alone. Mayor Gillian and Councilman Madden both told the Press they had nothing to do with the flyers.

