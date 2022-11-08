COURT HOUSE – Unofficial results for the Nov. 8 general election showed 75,092 registered voters, as of 4:44 p.m. Nov. 9. Check back soon for updated vote totals; the polls close at 8 p.m. EST.
Unofficial results will soon begin rolling in from the Nov. 8 election. They include tallies from Election Day voting machines, early voting and mail-in ballots. The unofficial results do not include provisional ballots or mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day. Scroll down to find results from school board elections.
2nd Congressional District (1 partisan seat)
(Vote totals represent votes cast in Cape May County only)
Republican Jeff Van Drew –
Democrat Tim Alexander –
Libertarian Michael Gallo –
Independent Anthony Sanchez –
Write-In -
County Commissioner (2 partisan seats)
Republican E. Marie Hayes –
Republican Andrew Bulakowski –
Democrat Julia Hankerson –
Independent William Laffey IV –
Write-In -
County Surrogate (1 partisan seat)
This race was uncontested.
Republican Dean Marcolongo –
Write-In -
Cape May City Council (4 nonpartisan seats)
Lorraine Baldwin –
Mark DiSanto –
Clarence Lear III –
Maureen McDade –
Shaine Meier –
Patricia Hendricks –
Michael Yaeger –
Write-In -
Dennis Township Committee (2 partisan seats)
This race was uncontested.
Republican Zeth Matalucci –
Republican Matthew Cox –
Write-In -
Lower Township Committee (3 partisan seats)
1st Ward Republican Thomas Conrad –
2nd Ward Republican Kevin Coombs –
3rd Ward Republican Roland Roy Jr. –
3rd Ward Democrat Chris (Kit) Marlowe –
Write-In -
Middle Township Committee (1 partisan seat)
Republican James Norris –
Democrat Melisha Anderson-Ruiz –
Write-In -
North Wildwood Council (2 partisan seats)
1st Ward Republican Margaret (Peggy) Bishop –
1st Ward Democrat Maria Mattera –
2nd Ward Republican Edwin Koehler –
Write-In -
Stone Harbor Council (2 partisan seats)
Republican Charles Krafczek –
Republican Jennifer Gensemer –
Independent Victor Foschini –
Write-In -
Upper Township Committee (2 partisan seats)
This race was uncontested.
Republican Victor Nappen II –
Republican Mark Pancoast –
Write-In -
Woodbine Council (1 partisan mayor, 2 partisan seats)
This race was uncontested.
For mayor, Republican William Pikolycky –
For council, Republican Mary Perez –
For council, Republican Eduardo “Chino” Ortiz –
Board of Education
All school board races in Cape May County are nonpartisan.
Avalon (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Matthew Wolf –
John Richardson –
Write-In -
Cape May (3 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Edward Connolly –
Dawn Austin –
Anita De Satnick –
Write-In -
Cape May Point (1 seat)
No petition filed.
Write-In -
Cape May Point (1 seat, unexpired)
This race was uncontested.
Peter Manzo, Jr. –
Write-In -
Dennis Township (3 seats)
Jeanne Donohue –
Mary Kate Garry –
LuAnne Shaw –
Joseph A. Berg –
Zachary Hewitt –
Josepha Penrose –
Robert Curry –
Write-In -
LCMR-Lower Township (3 seats)
Gary Playford –
Gary Douglass, Sr. –
Anne Maretta (Retta) Matagiese –
Frank Onorato –
Write-In -
Lower Elementary-Lower Township (3 seats)
Lauren Randle –
Jonathan Vile –
Lauren Cox –
Charles Utsch –
Jason Felsing –
Sally Drozd Yerk –
Write-In -
Middle Township (3 seats)
Burgess (Butch) Hamer –
David Del Conte, Jr. –
Chery McHale –
Brian Vergantino –
Christopher Ingersoll –
Edward Dagney –
Write-In -
North Wildwood (3 seats)
Gerald F. Flanagan –
Michele Devine-Hartnett –
David MacDonald –
Ronald Golden –
Write-In -
Ocean City (3 seats)
Catherine Panico –
Kevin Barnes –
Gregory Whelan –
Patrick Kane –
Charles Roche –
Elizabeth Nicoletti –
Write-In -
Ocean City (1 seat, unexpired)
Ryan Keith Leonard –
Robin Shaffer –
Dale Braun –
Write-In -
Sea Isle City (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Lauren Ciseck –
Kristy Pittaluga –
Write-In -
Stone Harbor (1 seat)
This race was uncontested.
John McAllister –
Write-In -
Upper Township (3 seats)
Kristie Chisholm –
Alexander Grassi –
Daniel Kilgallon –
Christine Lentz –
Kiernan Black –
Michele Barbieri –
William Sooy –
Write-In -
West Cape May (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Shelly Richards –
Brian Groetsch, Jr –
Write-In -
West Wildwood (2 seats)
This race was uncontested and only one petition was filed.
Maureen Kelly-Smith –
Write-In -
Wildwood
Todd Kieninger –
Mary Rulon –
Josephine Sharpe –
Anne Martin –
Carol Bannon –
Write-In -
Wildwood Crest (2 seats)
This race was uncontested.
Tracey Blanda –
Leonard Bernstein –
Write-In -
Wildwood Crest (1 seat, unexpired)
Joelle Tenaglia –
Justin Feraco –
Write-In -
Woodbine (3 seats)
No petitions filed.
Write-In -