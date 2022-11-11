Clerk swares in Charles Krafczek.jpg

Charles Krafczek takes his oath of office from Borough Clerk Suzanne Stanford Jan. 7, 2019. Krafczek has lost his seat to independent Victor Foschini.

 Vince Conti

STONE HARBOR - Republican Charles Krafczek lost his seat on the Stone Harbor governing body in the Nov. 8 election. 

