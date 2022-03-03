Ocean City Councilman Keith Hartzell officially filed petitions Mar. 2 to enter the race for mayor in the May 2022 election.
The three term, at-large Councilman, who served two years as Council President, believes the time has come for leadership more in touch with the people of Ocean City.
“I am proud to officially announce my candidacy for Mayor of Ocean City,” said Hartzell. “As your councilman for the past 16 years, I have been a fierce, independent advocate and a voice for the people of Ocean City. Today, our town stands at a tipping point. As I went door-to-door over the course of the past few months, the residents of Ocean City spoke. I listened! They want new and positive leadership with a clear vision for the future of our great town. They want leadership with ‘HART’!”
“As mayor, my mission will be to preserve our town and secure our future. Ocean City deserves someone who is a passionate, transparent, and trustworthy advocate for the people. I believe I am that person,” continued Hartzell. “It’s time to take action about how we aggressively resolve some of the most serious issues facing our community – specifically, our flooding problems, the windmills on our horizon, and how we keep additional high-rise buildings away from our beachfront. We have heard the rumors going around – I'm here to tell you they are not rumors. They are facts. At least three Boardwalk property owners have approached me about their intentions to build either hotels or condos on their properties. If this becomes a reality, there will be no turning back. This will begin a domino effect that we will be powerless to stop. Our beachfront landscape that we know, and love will change forever. I am vehemently against this. As mayor, my administration and I will work with all property owners and merchants to provide the highest quality entertainment, retail, and restaurants for our residents and guests, preserving “America's Greatest Family Resort” for years to come.”
“Additionally, I will continue to oppose the proposed construction of an overpriced public safety building directly across the street from our primary school. I instead support a plan to rebuild a new police station in its current location. I will strongly reject the proposed plan to import other communities' sewage into Ocean City facilities, which threatens to divert time and resources from our own sewage program. Finally, I will fight to keep our taxes stable and our quality-of-life issues on the forefront, so our Ocean City residents further benefit from a safe, prosperous, and family-friendly resort community.”
Hartzell concluded, “I, along with friends and volunteers, am launching a campaign that Ocean City will be proud of. A campaign of problem solving on behalf of our taxpayers’ needs over politics and a “select group”, and of speaking up about projects and policy to ensure the best business practices are in place to protect our community and fiscal health.”
Hartzell, 65, regional sales manager for Von Drehle Corporation (paper products) and local businessman, has been a resident of Ocean City since 1986.
He has served the community of Ocean City as the former President of Main Street Ocean City, a booster member of Ocean City Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of the Sons of the American Legion post, and member of Ocean City Exchange Club.
Haertzell was a former board member of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Business and Neighborhood Development (BAND) organization. He has been honored as the Ocean City Citizen of the Year in 2005 as well as receiving the Martin Luther King Community Service Award in 2007.