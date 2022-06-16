Gov. Murphy Photo.JPG

From left: Cape May County Democratic Chairman Dan Kurkowski, wife of state Democratic Chairman Jacqueline Jones, New Jersey Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones, wife of New Jersey Governor Tammy Murphy and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

CAPE MAY – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joined the Cape May County Democrats for a fundraiser at the Chalfonte Hotel in Cape May June 15.

Roughly 100 gathered for the event, organizers said.

Chairman of the county Democratic party Dan Kurkowski spoke to the crowd of his vision for the party.

“I want to be the pebble that’s tossed in the water to create a blue wave. And I want that wave to begin right here in Cape May County,” Kurkowski said, according to those in attendance.

New Jersey Democratic Party Chairman LeRoy Jones echoed Democratic candidate for county commission Julia Hankerson’s observation about the historic nature of the 2022 election cycle: three Black candidates are on the ballot across the county, more than ever before. Those three candidates are Melisha Anderson for Middle Township Committee, Tim Alexander for the U.S. House of Representatives and Julia Hankerson for County Commissioner.

The event had been publicly advertised as $250 per person for entry.

