GOP Selects Bulakowski to Run for County Commissioner

Andy Bulakowski speaks at the Cape May County Republican Convention March 14.  

STONE HARBOR - Before a packed house at the Stone Harbor Theatre March 14, the Cape May County Republican Committee selected Cape May County Planning Board member Andy Bulakowski to run for county commissioner. 

Bulakowski will be seeking the seat vacated by long-time Board Director Gerald Thornton, who said he would not stand for reelection after almost 40 years of county service.

Bulakowski is a member of Carpenters Local 255 and a senior council representative for the Eastern Atlantic State Regional Council of Carpenters. 

In addition to his seat on the county Planning Board, Bulakowski is a member of the Lower Township Planning Board, where he also serves as a representative to New Jersey Planning Officials. He is a member of that organization’s 2022 Board of Directors.

Rounding out the experience Bulakowski brings to his run for the Board of County Commissioners, he has been a member of the Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties Workforce Development Board since 2018.

In 2021, Bulakowski, wearing his hat as a representative of Carpenters Local 255, spoke out in favor of Ocean Wind I. 

“We appreciate that it will generate well-paying, long-standing jobs for our members,” he said.

Now, with Ocean Wind II announced, the controversial issue is likely to be one he will be asked about during his campaign.

In other business, the committee also endorsed the reelection bids of incumbents Jeff Van Drew for Congress, Marie Hayes for county commissioner, and Dean Marcolongo for county surrogate.

