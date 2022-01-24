NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – Incumbent-Mayor Jay A. Gillian launched his 2022 campaign for re-election at a news conference Jan. 23 in front of the carousel at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, his family’s business. 

Gillian, 56, has served as mayor since 2010 and, according to a release, is running on his record of infrastructure improvement, community service and fiscal responsibility. 

“We unified City Council and began fixing Ocean City infrastructure,” Gillian said Jan. 23 at his campaign kickoff. “Everything we’ve accomplished has been because we put nonsense aside and worked together for the community.” 

According to his campaign release, Gillian outlined an extensive list of capital improvements from beach to bay, tip to tip, in Ocean City, including groundbreaking pumping station projects, extensive road repaving, back bay dredging with a first-of-its-kind citywide permit for homeowners, open space acquisitions, rebuilding of the boardwalk, and the addition of amenities ranging from Pickleball courts to a skateboard park and much more. 

“The reason we’ve been able to achieve so much is fiscal responsibility,” Gillian continued. “We are maintaining Ocean City without burdening future generations. We have been named New Jersey’s most tax-friendly municipality.” 

Gillian was born and raised in Ocean City and is past president of the Ocean City Board of Education, former chairman for Shore Medical Center’s Board of Directors, a member of Ocean City Library Board of Trustees, and serves on First Night in Ocean City’s Board of Directors, the Miss New Jersey Pageant Board of Directors, First Tee of Greater Atlantic City Board of Directors, New Jersey Amusement Association Board of Directors, Ocean City Historical Museum Board of Directors and is past co-chairman of Shore Tomorrow Campaign, past president of Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association and Ocean City Business and Neighborhood Development Inc.

The non-partisan municipal election in Ocean City is on May 10, 2022. 

