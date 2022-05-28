COURT HOUSE – Republicans and Democrats will head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. June 7 to select their candidates for the Nov. 8 general election. That is unless they participate in in-person early voting June 3-5 or submit a mail-in ballot.
Those who live in Cape May County can vote at any of the following in-person early voting locations:
* Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House
* Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas
* Upper Township Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg
Hours will be June 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters who have been sent a mail-in ballot should vote that ballot, according to County Clerk Rita Rothberg.
“If a voter who was sent a mail-in ballot appears at an early voting site or Election Day polling place, that voter will be given a provisional ballot,” she added.
Those who no longer wish to receive mail-in ballots can opt-out by filling out a form, at https://bit.ly/38n6J4p, and then returning it by mail to PO Box 5000, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210-5000, or fax it to 609-465-8625.
“New Jersey is a closed primary state,” stated Rothberg, in an email. “Voters who are registered Republican or Democrat must vote the ballot of their party. Unaffiliated voters may affiliate for either party at an early voting site or at their Election Day polling place.”
Both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots have contested races for U.S. House of Representatives, with three Republicans and two Democrats vying for their party’s support. There are also three Republicans running for two seats on Upper Township Committee.
There were 32,198 Republicans and 18,487 Democrats, as well as 23,781 unaffiliated and 922 other parties, for a total of 75,388 registered to vote in the county at the close of voter registration for the primary election May 17, according to Rothberg.
U.S. House of Representatives, vote for one, two-year term
Republicans will choose between incumbent Jeff Van Drew, “Cape May County Regular Republican Organization,” Sean Pignatelli, “Protecting Our Veterans and Seniors,” and John Barker, “We, The People.”
Democrats will select between Tim Alexander, “Cape May County Regular Democratic Organization,” and Carolyn Rush, “Cape May County Democratic Organization.”
County Races
Candidates in county races are endorsed by their respective county party organizations.
Surrogate, vote for one, five-year term
Incumbent Republican Dean Marcolongo is running unopposed from within the party.
Democrats filed no petition.
County Commissioner, vote for two, three-year terms
Democrat Julia Hankerson is running unopposed from within the party.
Also unopposed from within the party is incumbent Republican E. Marie Hayes and newcomer Andrew Bulakowski. Long-time Cape May County Commissioner Gerald Thornton opted not to seek reelection this year.
Municipal Races
Dennis Township Committee, vote for two, three-year terms
Republicans Zeth Matalucci, Matthew Cox.
Democrats filed no petitions.
Lower Township
1st Ward Council, vote for one, four-year term
Republican Thomas Conrad.
Democrats filed no petition.
2nd Ward Council, vote for one, four-year term
Republican Kevin Coombs.
Democrats filed no petition.
3rd Ward Council, vote for one, four-year term
Democrat Chris (Kit) Marlowe.
Republican Roland Roy Jr.
Middle Township Committee, vote for one, three-year term
Republican James Norris.
Democrat Melisha Anderson-Ruiz.
North Wildwood
1st Ward Council, vote for one, three-year term
Democrat Maria Mattera.
Republican Margaret (Peggy) Bishop.
2nd Ward Council, vote for one, three-year term
Republican Edwin Koehler.
Democrats filed no petition.
Stone Harbor Council, vote for two, three-year terms
Republicans Charles Krafczek, Jennifer Gensemer.
Democrats filed no petitions.
Upper Township Committee, vote for two, three-year terms
Republicans Antonio (Anthony) Inserra, Victor Nappen II, Mark Pancoast.
Democrats filed no petitions.
Woodbine
Mayor, vote for one, four-year term
Republican William Pikolycky.
Democrats filed no petition.
Woodbine Council, vote for two, three-year terms
Republicans Mary Helen Perez, Eduardo “Chino” Ortiz.
Democrats filed no petitions.