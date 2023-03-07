Middle Township Regular Republican Organization

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue has announced he will not seek a fifth, three-year term on Township Committee. Mayor Donohue will leave the governing body on December 31, 2023. Donohue was first elected in 2011 and has served seven years as Mayor, two years as Deputy Mayor and three years as minority Committeeman. Donohue received the largest vote total in Township history in earning his fourth term in 2020.  

