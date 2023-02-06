Democrats, Republicans Eye County Seats

COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Republican Committee could potentially offer its first African American candidate in its history to join Commissioner Will Morey on the ballot in November.
CapeGOP Vice Chair Melanie Collette has joined Morey in submitting a letter of intent to be considered as a Republican candidate for the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners. Collette is the community engagement director for First District legislators Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen (all R-1st).
Meanwhile, the Cape May County Democratic Committee is looking at taking one or two seats on the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners after Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, a Republican, announced he would not seek reelection when his term ends Dec. 31.
In addition, Commissioner E. Marie Hayes has submitted a letter of intent to be considered for the county surrogate position. If Hayes is successful, she would be only the second woman to hold the position.
Democratic Committee Chair Marie Blistan said the party is still trying to identify candidates to fill the two seats up for election. She said Pierson’s announcement was significant for both parties, which will be looking carefully at the situation. Blistan said, however, the Democrats would not focus on any one election.
“We are still fielding candidates for all positions at this point,” she said. “Our goal is to get a diverse pool of candidates in every municipality, in the county, state, and at the national level.”
Julia Hankerson was the lone Democrat who ran in 2022, facing Hayes and newcomer Andrew Bulakowski, who were ultimately elected.
Blistan said she understands there are more registered Republicans than Democrats, but noted there are more independent voters, as well, and feels there is a significant group of people who vote for the best person for a position, not simply a party.
Blistan said the Democrats have a goal and a plan to bring balance in representation in Cape May County.
The county Republican organization announced a Feb. 15 deadline to file letters of intent for the two county commissioner seats. GOP Chairman Mike Donohue said there will likely be more letters of intent coming in before the deadline. Shortly thereafter, he said, Republican County Committee members will be mailed information on the candidates. The Republicans have also scheduled a county convention for March 16, after which it should be able to announce the name of who will be joining Morey on the ticket.
Blistan did not yet have specifics but said her party could only go by the county and the date set for turning in petitions. The county’s deadline for filing petitions is March 26 at 4 p.m.
Blistan said the commission seats are very important in the county.
“They have a big position in county government,” she said. “We have no names today, but we are still fielding names and assessing the municipal side to see which seats will be open.”
There has not been a Democrat on the county governing body since John Mruz filled the unexpired term of Jeff Van Drew, who left in 2002 after being elected to the state Assembly.
