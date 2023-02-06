Democrats, Republicans Eye County Seats

Melanie Collette

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Republican Committee could potentially offer its first African American candidate in its history to join Commissioner Will Morey on the ballot in November.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments