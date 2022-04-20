Melisha headshot.png

Melisha Anderson

WHITESBORO – Local educator Melisha Anderson has announced her candidacy for Middle Township Committee. Anderson is running unopposed in the June 7 Democratic primary and will likely face incumbent Republican James Norris in the November general election. Anderson says she’s “ready to take a seat at the table of our elected officials, where local policy is made that affects us all.”

Anderson was born and raised in Middle Township; after graduating with a degree in criminal justice from Stockton University in 2007, Anderson went to work for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. After five years as the office’s community justice coordinator, Anderson made a foray into education, returning to earn her Master of Arts in Education from Stockton in 2020. According to her LinkedIn profile, Anderson has worked at Middle Township Elementary #1 since January 2018. She’s currently a reading instructor for grades K-2 and volunteers with a number of community organizations.

Diversity of perspective is one quality Anderson is confident she’ll bring to the council. As an educator, Anderson understands what children need beyond a solid education. She says kids need “reliable access to basic needs and education opportunities.” Anderson hopes to be a “champion for our children as part of the Middle Township Committee.”

Chairman of the County Democrats Dan Kurkowski praised Anderson’s good character; “When Melisha speaks with residents, you can tell she genuinely cares about their well-being and perspective.” 

Anderson is an avid volunteer who sits on several community boards and committees. Notably, she serves as the Political Action Chair of the County NAACP, a member of the Diversity, Inclusion and Community Education Committee for the Atlantic/Cape Vicinage of the New Jersey Courts, and as Treasurer for the Cape May County Democrats.

