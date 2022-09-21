hayes leaves league of women voters.png

County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes speaks at the county's 9/11 ceremony, September 2022. Hayes formerly participated in the county's League of Women Voters, but says the group has become too partisan. She left in 2021, along with the vast majority of the group's members. Hayes is running for re-election.

 File Photo

COURT HOUSE The Cape May County League of Women Voters had as many as 40 active members in 2020, including some of the most powerful women in the county. Today, only four members remain, and the county commissioners’ debate, traditionally hosted by the League, was canceled because of Republican concerns about political bias. What happened? It depends on who you ask. 

