COURT HOUSE – A Superior Court judge will be available to conduct hearings for primary election challenges or issues June 7 in Cape May County. 

Voters and residents with questions about the primary election or who are seeking assistance on casting their vote can contact the county clerk’s office at 609-465-1013 or the county board of elections at 609-465-1050. 

If appropriate, the matter will be heard promptly by a designated judge, with notice to election officials. Election officials, petitioners and attorneys will be able to appear before the designated judge by video or telephone. 

Individuals unable to access the courts by phone or email can appear in person at the Cape May County Courthouse, 9 Main St., Cape May Court House. 

Anyone seeking to petition the court on a voting or election issue on the date of the primary election can contact the Cape May County Superior Court at 609- 402-0100, ext. 47910 or CPMLawDiv.mailbox@njcourts.gov

