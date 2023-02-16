Melanie Collette

COURT HOUSE - Long-time Republican activist and Cape May County Regular Republican Organization Vice-Chairwoman Melanie Collette announced she will pursue the CapeGOP endorsement for County Commissioner in 2023. Collette, a Middle Township resident, seeks to fill the seat currently held by General Jeffery Pierson. Pierson recently announced he will not seek reelection.

