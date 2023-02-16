COURT HOUSE - Long-time Republican activist and Cape May County Regular Republican Organization Vice-Chairwoman Melanie Collette announced she will pursue the CapeGOP endorsement for County Commissioner in 2023. Collette, a Middle Township resident, seeks to fill the seat currently held by General Jeffery Pierson. Pierson recently announced he will not seek reelection.
In a letter sent to all Cape May County Republican Committee members, Collette voiced her support for the CapeGOP’s commitment to affordable government and traditional American values.
“With your endorsement, I would be honored to step up to the line on the Republican ticket with our outstanding slate of candidates in service of our conservative cause and the good people of Cape May County,” Collette said. “I am committed to keeping our taxes low, fighting for our fair share from Trenton and improving the quality of life for all our residents and visitors. I’m here to do the hard work. I will not let you down.”
Melanie Collette was raised in a family committed to public service. She graduated from Middle Township High School in 1988 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree, as well as a Master’s degree in Public Administration. Melanie embarked on a career in public education and worked to bring practical skills to her students, teaching computer science and financial literacy at both Woodstown and Middle Township High Schools.
In 2022, frustrated with the Progressive agenda-driven state of public education in New Jersey and beyond, Collette left teaching to engage full-time in the mission to advance sound, Republican policies in Trenton. Melanie currently serves as the Community Engagement Director for NJ District 1 Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, promoting their agenda to fight the good fight for Republican values in the state capitol.
Collette was inspired to enter local politics in 2011, working hard as a volunteer for Tim Donohue’s successful campaign in Middle Township. For over a decade, Melanie has been active in multiple roles, in every campaign cycle, in support of the CapeGOP and Republican candidates at the local, state, county and national levels.
“I’m proud and honored to endorse Melanie Collette for County Commissioner and call on my fellow Republican elected officials to do the same, “Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said. “Melanie had proven her commitment to our cause through her work in countless campaigns. She is fearlessly committed to our American values and building a brighter future for our county.”
In service to our community, Collette is honored to serve on the Middle Township Zoning Board, as a Grant Reviewer for Atlantic/Cape United Way and as a decade-long Board member of the Cape May County Women’s Commission. Melanie finds her faith and inspiration through God while attending Light House Church in Cape May Court House.
“It is important that we continue to choose candidates dedicated to the CapeGOP’s conservative, common sense mission; to ensure government remains responsible to the people and always puts our taxpayers first,” Collette said. “I am committed to doing the demanding work needed, along with our great county employees, to provide outstanding services to our residents at a cost we can all afford.”
