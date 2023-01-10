CMCo Dems Choose First Female Party Chair

Marie Blistan

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Members of the Cape May County Democratic Committee voted Jan. 9 to elect Marie Blistan, who apparently is the first woman to lead the committee.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments