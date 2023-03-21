COURT HOUSE – The full Cape May County Democratic Committee was scheduled to meet March 21 at the Old Courthouse to hear from interested candidates for the next general election Nov. 7.
So far, the county has heard from three interested parties, including Patricia O’Connor, who would like to be considered for a seat on the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners.
Petitions are being circulated for O’Connor and Charles Laspata for the New Jersey State Senate and Eddie Bonner and Damita White for the New Jersey Assembly for the First Legislative District.
County Democratic Committee Chair Marie Blistan said she called a meeting of the full county committee to hear from and discuss candidates March 21.
She said any potential Democratic candidate who seeks the committee’s support could come forward and present their interest before the full committee. Candidates, she said, have until March 27 to file petitions with the county clerk.
Blistan acknowledged there were three people interested in running in the First Legislative District to oppose State Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen (all R-1st).
When asked if there would be two candidates for the county commissioner seats, Blistan said the party always has the goal to run candidates for open seats and, as of now, it had one person with expressed interest and intent.
Blistan said names are provided to the Leadership Committee, which is a standing committee within the party. When names are received, the committee confirms they are registered Democrats and eligible to run in the election.
Blistan said the county committee then sets up a special committee to have the interested candidates come and speak to the committee and ask for support.
