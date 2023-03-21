Cape May County Democratic Committee
Courtesy Cape May County Democrats Facebook page

COURT HOUSE – The full Cape May County Democratic Committee was scheduled to meet March 21 at the Old Courthouse to hear from interested candidates for the next general election Nov. 7.

